Balloons Over Downtown Sioux Falls Cancelled Due to President Donald Trump Visit

This Friday in downtown Sioux Falls is a First Friday and one of the events happening was going to be " Balloons Over DTSF ." The event has been cancelled due to the Presidential visit and fundraiser.

We just got news that this Friday, September 7, we will not be allowed to fly within 30 miles of the airport due to President Trump's visit. That means we are not allowed to fly in Sioux Falls and most of the surrounding area. With that being said, we are very sorry to have to cancel this event.

In the comments of the post announcing the cancellation, the group did say that there was potential for the event to be rescheduled later in the month.

President Trump will be in town Friday for a fundraiser for Republican candidate for Governor Kristi Noem. Tickets to the fundraiser are going for $500 and a photo with the president would run you $5,000.