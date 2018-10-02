Badlands Speedway’s Latest Deal To Sell Brandon Race Track

If you have been following the attempted sale of Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, here is the latest chapter.

The following was recently published on the Badlands Motor Speedway website :

"There have been so many inquiries and questions as to the fate of Badlands Motor Speedway since our attempted auction last month that we felt it necessary to explain exactly what is going on in one statement. Please bear with us as this has been a process. Since the auction we have spent an exhausting amount of time with our legal advisors, accounting staff, realtors, interested parties, media, and of course race fans and race teams from everywhere.

We have finalized our plans and as always we wanted to bring it to you directly to avoid you having to sort through all the rumors and all the people who are spreading rumors based on no facts or knowledge of the situation.

We have been asked by most to "Do it soon so we can move past the drama". We could not agree more, thus we will be laying it all on the line here, letting you know our methodology, and standing by to hopefully make a quick an easy deal with a new owner as soon as possible so there is plenty of time for the new owners to plan, promote and sell a successful new race and concert season at our state of the art raceway and amphitheater in Brandon, South Dakota.

We are going to extend a deeply discounted, temporary purchase price of $6,299,999. This deal would need to close by Friday, December 28th at Noon central time. This offer is truly for the first person or group to come up with the money. At this price, we are not in a position to hold it for someone only to have them not be able to fund the deal."