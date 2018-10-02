Badlands Motor Speedway to Be Bulldozed Away

The legendary race track once known as Huset's Speedway is in danger of being bulldozed away. That's the word from the current owner according to the track's website.

The now named Badlands Motor Speedway has been for sale and recently held an auction where the bidders in attendance made no bids. The latest news is if no one purchases the facility by the end of the year, it will be taken apart piece by piece.

The purchaser will need to be able to close by noon central time on Monday, December 31st, 2018. If not, the current owner's intention is to permanently discontinue operations for tax and write off purposes in the 2018 tax year.

The current owner says they have been securing quotes to completely remove and recycle all of the buildings, bleachers, race track, electrical, sewer system, lighting, and basically everything at the facility except the topside fence and one road thru the 74-acre property.

The topsoil would all be redistributed and re-seeded. It is stated that there would truly be a pristine area accompanied by the split rock creek for the deer and the antelope to play. Again, those are the words from the current owner.

Source: BadlandsMotorSpeedway.com