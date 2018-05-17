Bacon Lovers Will Rejoice over South Dakota’s Top Grilling Recipe

After a much longer than anticipated struggle with winter-like weather, it now finally appears that spring has officially arrived, and with it comes the start of grilling season.

Just in time, the folks at Taste of Home have unveiled their 'Best Grilling Recipes From Each State'.

For South Dakota, they have tabbed a creation from Dana Matthies of Parker, which combines three of our favorite things in the Mount Rushmore State - burgers, cheese, and bacon. She calls it a Bacon-Wrapped Hamburger.

And here's everything you need to know to make one...

Ingredients:

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 pound ground beef

6 bacon strips

6 hamburger buns, split

Preparation instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Add beef; mix thoroughly. Shape into six patties. Wrap a bacon strip around sides of each patty; secure with a toothpick. Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat 5-6 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°. Discard toothpicks. Serve on buns. Yield: 6 servings.

