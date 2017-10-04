Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus says a two-and-a-half month old baby boy was abandoned outside for hours near Faith Family Church on North Spring Avenue.

"It appears the baby had been left in a car seat pretty much overnight. The best we can determine the infant was dropped off sometime in the late evening hours the night before it was located," said McManus.

"The investigation of course opened up. We have identified the parents of the baby. We know that there was alcohol involved in the incident. At this time the investigators are continuing to do the followup. That case will then be sent to our state's attorney's office for review and possible charges."

McManus says it's rare that something like this happens in Sioux Falls.

"In the 23 and a half years that I have been on the force I can't think of a time that somebody has found a baby just left on a doorstep or whatever the case may be. Certainly we have had times where people have dropped off babies at the fire station or some other safe haven. But this is an unusual case."

McManus says the baby, who has been placed in protective custody, is doing fine.

