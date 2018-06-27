Baby Boomer Memory Lane: Bubble Gum Cigarettes

Well, well...here's something you don't see anymore.

But if you're of a certain age, say one of those people that's a member of the 'Baby Boomer' generation, you recognize them. It might be bubble gum, it might be candy.

You could call them cigarettes for the younger set.

Now hold on partner, I'm not saying it was a great idea. But it sure did have a lot of us looking like our dad...or mom. (Yes, back in the 'old days' most dads and moms puffed on the real thing).

Introduced in the early years of the 20th century, they either held candy or bubble gum. And most had some sort of powered sugar inside so when you blew on them, as if by magic, 'smoke' would come out.

Geez, the more I think about them, the more bizarre it feels all these years later.

But anyway...

We loved 'em.

Now? Well, you may have to look long and hard to even find any. They're banned in many countries around the world. But, if you look hard enough, you can still find them, though now they're pretty much called something like candy sticks. Oh, and the ones that are out there? They've removed the red tip, which was supposed to let all us kids know they were 'lit'.

So did it encourage us little tykes to take up the habit like our folks?

Apprently it may have for bunches of us. The good news is, reports say smoking is the lowest its been in, like, forever...and continues to drop. But still...if you're a Baby Boomer, you remember them. And probably liked the gum, too.

Wikipedia Contributed To This Article

