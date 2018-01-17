Harrisburg's Avery Thorson has been named Gatorade South Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year after helping lead the Tigers to their second consecutive Class AA title.

Thorson will add the Gatorade South Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year to a shrine of awards. She was named to the South Dakota First Team All-State team for a second consecutive season, and was the Class AA Miss Volleyball winner for this season.

The senior setter accounted for 856 assists, 248 digs, 80 kills, and 51 blocks on the way to another Class AA championship.

Following the rest of her senior year, in which she has a 3.86 GPA, Thorson will continue to play volleyball at Augustana University.

She is the second player for Harrisburg to be named Gatorade South Dakota Volleyball Player of the Year. Sami Slaughter was given the award last season (2016/2017).

More information on Thorson and the Gatorade Player of the Year program can be found here .

