Avera to Lease Space at Citigroup Building

In the ever growing need for space Avera will be moving some employees to the Sioux Falls Citigroup campus.

According to a press release approximately 350 to 400 Avera employees will move from its main campus at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls and sublease 90,000 square feet of office space on Citigroup's campus on East 60th Street North.

This new location will be known to Avera employees as Palisades Place.

The departments moving will include portions of Health Information Management, Coding/Billing and Corporate Health for now.

These moves are In order to allow for more clinical space on the main campus of Avera.

Not date has been set for the moves.

