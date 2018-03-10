Avera to Build Drug Treatment Facility in Sioux Falls

The south side of Sioux Falls is continuing to grow with the construction of the the Avera Addiction Care Center, a 20,000 square feet facility that will focus on recovery from addiction.

Construction is planned to being this summer as part of the new Avera on Louise Health Campus at 69th and Louise in Sioux Falls, with a project cost of eight million dollars. Areas for day treatment, dining, meditation rooms and over thirty private rooms will be constructed.

Avera is saying ten to fifteen percent of the population is struggling with chemical dependency. Their hope to to make a difference with the launch of their new facility.

“Avera is the regional leader in behavioral health services, and this is an important addition to our continuum of care,” said David Flicek, President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center. “We look forward to offering world class residential care to those individuals and families in our region who are struggling with addiction.”

“Avera will be able to offer comprehensive care that’s unmatched in our region. This includes our ability to treat dual behavioral health diagnoses, our high quality existing outpatient behavioral health program, and our use of genetics to identify the best psychiatric medications. Avera on Louise will also offer close proximity of internal medicine physicians should any medical intervention be necessary,” said Matt Stanley, DO, Vice President of the Avera Behavioral Health Service Line and Avera Medical Group psychiatrist.

“We are proud to be able to offer access to high quality addiction care in a beautiful, respectful and hopeful environment. We feel that families and individuals in our area whose lives are torn by addiction deserve no less,” Stanley said.

The Avera Addiction Care Center will open in mid-2019, and will create approximately 35 new jobs. The average program stay will be 28 days.

