The Sisters of Avera Health have named their new CEO to lead the organization into the future. Bob Sutton has been chosen to replace long-time CEO John Porter who announced his retirement in December. Sutton will officially take over Monday June 18.

Sutton is no stranger to the state of South Dakota, serving as regional president and CEO of Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre and senior vice president of community relations. He currently serves as vice president of human resources at Avera.

Sutton says he's honored that the sisters have placed their confidence in him as the next president and CEO of Avera Health. "I'm humbled to follow those who have provided such tremendous leadership in the past."

In addition to serving as the new president and CEO of Avera Health, Sutton is also the current president of the South Dakota Board of Regents. He's also served on the boards of Citibank, the South Dakota Community Foundation, the South Dakota Bankers Association, the South Dakota Petroleum Council, the South Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association and the South Dakota Association of County Officials.

Avera Health Systems currently employees 17,500 workers across a five-state region - 7,000 of those being located in the city of Sioux Falls.

