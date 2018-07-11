UPDATE 4:00 PM July 7, 2018:

Our news gathering partner KSFY-TV reports that the Hand County Sheriff's Office is saying that Davis Lee Henry has been found.

Original story:

David Lee Henry, a 73 year-old man from Rapid City, is missing, and authorities say he could be in danger. David has moderate dementia and does not have his required medication. He may become disoriented.

Henry was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 when he left his home in Rapid City, South Dakota to go for a drive. He then failed to return home. Later Tuesday evening David was reportedly seen in Martin, South Dakota at approximately 9:40 PM. Martin is a little more than two hours southeast of Rapid City.

Henry is a white male. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has brown eyes, gray hair, and is balding.

He was driving a maroon 2004 Chevy Silverado crew cab pickup, SD License: 2G2153. The truck has a silver tool box in the bed, chrome bumpers, and an NRA sticker on rear bumper.

If anyone has any information or has seen David Lee Henry or his vehicle, you can call 605-394-4131.

