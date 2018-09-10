Authorities Recover Body of Missing Yankton Boater

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a missing boater from Yankton.

The Yankton County Sheriff's Office says the body of 53-year-old Duane Ernster was discovered Monday morning near Gavins Point campground. A camper discovered the body in the water near the shore.

Ernster was reported missing Friday. Crews from Nebraska and South Dakota had been searching the Missouri River for him.

Ernster left from the South Dakota side of Lewis and Clark Lake. His empty fishing boat was found in the Weigand area in northeastern Nebraska's Knox County.

Searchers spent the weekend looking for the boater near the Gavins Point Dam. The Yankton Press and Dakotan reports an autopsy is scheduled.

