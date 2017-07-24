Authorities Pull Man from River near Downtown Sioux Falls Saturday Night

A man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs needed to be removed from the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls over the weekend.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place on Saturday night (July 22) near the River and Mall Avenue. Officers needed to extract the man from the water once he jumped in and did not resurface.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue aided in the recovery effort as they were called to the scene, and traffic in the area was shutdown for nearly an hour as crews removed the man from the water, loaded him onto a stretcher, and then over the wall.

The man, who had a previous warrant out for second degree escape was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital to be examined and ultimately to jail according to the KSFY TV report.

Authorities told KSFY TV, Saturday nights recovery effort was just one, of many similar incidents this summer where intoxicated individuals decided it would be a good idea to take a dip in the river in the downtown area of Sioux Falls.

Source: KSFY TV