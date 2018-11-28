Authorities Join ATF in Search for Stolen Weapons near Hartford

A scrap yard located near the city of Hartford, South Dakota was crawling with feds on Tuesday, (November 27) as ATF agents were joined by the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department, and members of the Sioux Falls Police in a search for stolen weapons.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Department told KSFY TV, they helped to aid agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on Tuesday in a search for stolen weapons on a rural property just outside of Hartford.

According to the KSFY report , the property in question is located near the intersection of 261st Street and 464th Avenue.

The ATF did not provide KSFY with many details regarding the search, nor is it known at this time what types of weapons or just how many authorities were looking for in connection with the search.

As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made yet in the case.

KSFY hopes to have more information regarding this developing story soon.

Source: KSFY TV