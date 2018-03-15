Authorities Investigating Counterfeit Cash Found in Yankton

Yankton authorities are on the trail of some funny money making its way through the city at the moment.

According to KSFY TV, Yankton police are currently investigating a series of reports involving counterfeit money being circulating throughout the city.

KSFY TV is reporting that Yankton Police Chief Brian Paulsen told the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, there have been five separate reports of fake $100 bills being passed at businesses around the city in recent days.

The KSFY report states that some of the bills authorities have confiscated were labeled "for motion picture use only."

While it's not uncommon to occasionally run across counterfeit cash from time to time, KSFY reports that Paulsen said seeing so many bogus bills being passed around in such a short period of time is a very uncommon occurrence, especially for this part of the country.

Should you ever run across a bill you feel might be counterfeit, the U.S. Department of the Treasury urges you to contact your local police department or the U.S. Secret Service Department immediately.

Source: KSFY TV

