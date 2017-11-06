Authorities ID Whitewood Man Killed in Pickup Rollover
SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Whitewood man who died after a one-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.
The Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Richard Griffith was driving a pickup truck that hit the side of a bridge on a rural road east of Spearfish Wednesday morning. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
Griffith was flown to a Rapid City hospital, where he died the next day.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
See Also: