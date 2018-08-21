Authorities ID Wagner Man Killed in Douglas County Crash

DELMONT, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Wagner man who died after a sport-utility vehicle crash in Douglas County.

The Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Quaid Montgomery lost control of his SUV on U.S. Highway 18 and it rolled several times Friday night south of Delmont. He died of his injuries at an Armour hospital.

He was traveling alone.

