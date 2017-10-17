Authorities ID Victim of Rollover Crash in Meade County

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of a one-vehicle rollover crash in Meade County late last week.

The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Haryl Diserly of Rapid City was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle that swerved to miss a deer north of New Underwood on Friday night.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

The vehicle went out of control and rolled several times, and Diserly was killed.

The driver suffered minor injuries. Two other passengers weren't hurt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

See Also: