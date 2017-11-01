Authorities ID Fulton Man Killed in Hanson County Rollover

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a Fulton man who died in a weekend crash in Hanson County.

The Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Robert Bender lost control of his minivan on a rural road northeast of Mitchell about 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle rolled several times in a field.

Bender was pronounced dead at the scene. He was traveling alone.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

