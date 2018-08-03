Authorities Id Aberdeen Man Killed in Brown County Crash

GROTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified an Aberdeen man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Brown County.

The Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Joshua Leonard was driving a sports utility vehicle that went out of control on a rural road near Groton, went in the ditch, struck a residence driveway and rolled several times.

Leonard died at the scene Monday night. A 21-year-old female passenger was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with what the patrol says were life-threatening injuries.

