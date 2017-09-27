Authorities ID 2 Victims of Weekend Crash in Edmunds County

IPSWICH, S.D. (AP) — The Highway Patrol has identified two people who died as a result of a fiery weekend crash in Edmunds County.

Authorities say 62-year-old Kenneth Schuh, of Bowdle, was driving a pickup truck that crossed the centerline of U.S. Highway 12 about midday Sunday and collided with a car driven by 24-year-old Zachary Nelson, of Aberdeen.

The car caught fire, and Nelson was declared dead at the scene west of Ipswich.

Schuh died of his injuries later in a Sioux Falls hospital.

