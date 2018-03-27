Sioux Falls Police are hoping new images released of a burglary suspect can lead to an arrest.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities are currently searching for a burglary suspect that entered a home located in the eastern part of Sioux Falls on Monday, (February 19) and stole several items including, a credit card and other items from a woman's purse.

According to KSFY, the owners of the home were inside sleeping at the time the burglary took place.

Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, the thief has used the stolen credit card at several businesses around the Sioux Falls area. Fortunately, authorities were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect from some of the businesses where the credit card was used. Those images were made available to investigators on Monday.

Authorities are now asking for the public's assistance in helping to identify the suspect. Should you have any information that will assist authorities in making an arrest, you're asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Source: KSFY TV

