Authorities Find Suspicious Package in Sioux Falls Neighborhood

Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue had an interesting evening Wednesday night as they were called to investigate a suspicious looking package found in southwest Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident happened Wednesday, (May 30) in the neighborhood of West 54th Street and Bonnie Court just west of John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

According to KSFY TV, the Sioux Falls Police Bomb Squad, ATF, and FBI were called to the scene to investigate what was described as a suspicious looking package. For the safety of everyone in the area, authorities determined it was necessary to evacuate all the residents in the neighborhood while they neutralized and processed the package.

KSFY reports there were no injuries in the process.

An on-going investigation around the suspicious looking package continues at this time. More details to follow as they become available.

Source: KSFY TV

