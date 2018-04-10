Authorities Arrest Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 38-year-old man in the fatal stabbing of a Watertown man.

Deputies with the Codington County Sheriff's Office were called to the stabbing at a mobile home court about 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim, 28-year-old Kristopher Spotts, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Watertown Public Opinion reports the suspect, who is from Watertown, is being held on $750,000 bond. He faces charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Sheriff Brad Howell says the stabbing is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

