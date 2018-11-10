VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austin Simmons threw for 220 yards and a score and rushed for 66 yards and South Dakota beat Western Illinois 17-12 on Saturday.

Simmons led a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 2-yard scoring pass to Caleb Vander Esch for a 7-3 lead with 5:29 left in the first quarter and South Dakota (4-6, 3-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) never trailed again.

Kai Henry's 4-yard touchdown run with 9:14 to play made it a 17-6 score. The Leathernecks scored their lone TD when Joe Turk blocked Brady Schutt's punt that Daymon Murray recovered in the end zone.

Western Illinois (5-5, 4-3) quarterback Sean McGuire threw for 251 yards with 116 going to Clint Ratkovich. The Coyotes limited Western Illinois to 21 yards rushing on 22 attempts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.