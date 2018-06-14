Augustana Volleyball Announces 2018 Schedule

*** Information provided by GoAugie.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Augustana volleyball head coach Jennifer Jacobs announced the schedule for the Vikings heading into the 2018 season Wednesday morning.

Augie is scheduled to meet five teams who competed in last year's NCAA tournament including two matches with the defending national champions Concordia-St. Paul. In addition to the five NCAA tournament teams on the current slate, the Vikings compete against five programs who ended last year in the AVCA Coaches Top-25 poll.

"We are looking forward to this upcoming season," Jacobs said. "We have a great mix of nationally and regionally ranked opponents in the preseason which helps us prepare for the conference campaign."

After opening up the 2018 season against Dakota Wesleyan on August 15 at the Elmen Center, Augustana travels to the Eckerd Classic, which takes place in St. Petersburg, Florida on Aug. 24-25. At the Eckerd Classic, the Vikings take on Seton Hill and tournament host Eckerd College on August 24 and Missouri-St. Louis and Charleston on August 25.

"We are excited to go back to Florida this year and participate in the Eckerd Classic after being interrupted in 2017 due to Hurricane Irma," Jacobs said.

Following the Eckerd Classic, the Vikings host the Augustana Invitational, which takes place Aug. 31-Sep. 1 inside the Elmen Center. Augustana opens up the Invite with two matches on Aug. 31, beginning with MSU Moorhead at 2 p.m. and Lindenwood at 7 p.m. The Vikings close the invite with Fort Hays State at 2 p.m. at Northern State at 7 p.m. on Sep 1.

"It's very exciting for us to host a preseason tournament in Sioux Falls over Labor Day weekend. We hope to see all of our fans supporting us in the Elmen Center throughout the entire season."

NSIC play begins on the road for Augustana as they travel to Southwest Minnesota State on Sep. 6 for a match at 6 p.m. in Marshall, Minnesota. Augie opens up conference play at home vs. rival Sioux Falls on Sep. 8 at 5 p.m. in the Elmen Center.

Defending national champion Concordia-St. Paul travels to the Elmen Center for a contest with the Vikings on Sep. 15 at 2 p.m. while Augustana travels to Concordia-St. Paul on Nov. 2 for a match that begins at 6 p.m.

Augustana is coming off a 2017 season in which they tallied a 23-9 overall record and went 13-7 in the NSIC.