The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opens their version of 'February Madness' Wednesday February 21.

The Augustana Vikings men and women both open tourney play Wednesday evening, with the Lady Vikings tipping off against Bemidji State at 6:00 P.M., and the men facing Bemidji State at 8:00 P.M.

The women enter tourney postseason play with a sparkling 23-3 record, including an 87-50 win over Bemidji earlier in February.

The men are 15-13, including a win in Bemidji 92-66 on February 3.

Both games are at the Elmen Center.

With wins, the men would move into the quarterfinals on Saturday February 24 for a 5:30 P.M. tip-off, while the women would play on Sunday February 25 at 5:30 P.M. Quarterfinals, Semifinals and the Championship game are all at the Pentagon.

You can follow the Vikings on 100.1 KXRB FM with the Voice of the Vikings Jeff Fylling.

