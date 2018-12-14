Augustana University to Make the Jump to Division I

Augustana University is officially pursuing the jump to Division I for all their athletics.

Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader was first to report the news followed by a press release from the University.

This move comes on the heels of a University wide evaluation that has been going on for some time and vaults a University in the largest market in the state to the D1 level.

All sports will make the move to D1 but there are differences between this move and the move from South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota.

In those cases, they were able to make the move to D1 and then find a league to join.

Since the rules have changed, Augustana will have to find a league before they officially make the move.

It is the assumption that the Missouri Valley will be a target for football and the Summit League will be the target for basketball and other sports.

That all is speculation at this point although it makes the most sense from a geographical stand point.

The University made the announcement via a press release which details out the future vision of the entire University from a academic and athletic standpoint.