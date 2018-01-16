Augustana University Athletic Director Slade Larscheid Steps Down

Augustana University will soon have a new person running their athletic department. Slade Larscheid is stepping down as Augustana's director of athletics.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning. Larscheid has opted to step down from the position to focus more on his family and look at other opportunities according to the official press release issued by Augustana University.

Larscheid took over the position in March, 2014 following a quick year as the activities director at Roosevelt High School. Prior to RHS, he was an Associate Athletic Director for Development at South Dakota State University.

"I am extremely proud of the successes in the classroom, in competition and in the community. I personally want to thank our student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the senior leadership of the University, for their support. I will forever cherish the relationships made here and wish Viking athletics a great future," - Slade Larscheid

His last day at Augustana is set for Friday, January 26.