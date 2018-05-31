Augustana University has punched their ticket to the DII College World Series National Championship Game on Saturday afternoon.

Augustana (51-9) continued their run on Thursday afternoon with a 8-2 win over 4th seeded Southern New Hampshire. Augustana entered the tournament as the 5th seed and has defeated Southern New Hampshire (twice), and top ranked Florida Southern to advance to the title game.

The Vikings will either face Florida Southern for a second time or 2nd seeded Columbus State in the championship round. Florida Southern and Columbus State will play on Friday afternoon at 12:00.

With the double elimination format, Augustana would have to lose two games on Saturday to not win a title. They just need one win to secure the first baseball title for the school.

Augustana will enjoy a day off on Friday and await their opponent. Saturday they will have a chance to win the DII College World Series National Championship at 2:00. If they fail to win that game, the Vikings will play a second and final championship game shortly after.

