Augustana University 32nd Annual Athletics Auction this Friday

Augustana University is hosting the 32nd Annual Athletics Auction this Friday, April 13.

Each year dozens of supporters donate items for the auction that support scholarships for Augustana University student-athletes.

Dozens and dozens of silent auction items are up for bid and early bidding is taking place right now. The live auction includes a Minnesota Twins getaway, golf outings, advertising packages, vacation packages to North Carolina, Riviera Maya and Sonoma.

And something special for ultimate Augie experience is the inside view into the preparation and action that goes into an Augustana football game day. Coach Jerry Olszewski invites you to be a part of the game day experience of Viking football up close and personal this fall. Be an Augustana Football "Coach for the Day" for a home football game this fall.

You will have a chance to visit with the coaching staffs of Augustana and get to know the student athletes too as they will be waiting on you.

The doors open at 5:00 PM this Friday with dinner served at 7:00 PM. Then fill your glass and get ready to bid on the live auction starting at 8:00 PM.

