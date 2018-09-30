Augustana and USF Both Pick Up Wins on Saturday

Last week, the University of Sioux Falls had a big win over their cross town rival as they defeated the Augustana Vikings to win the 'Key to the City'.

This, week both teams went their own way and both were able to pick up wins.

USF hosted Minot State for their Homecoming game and defeated the Beavers 56-14.

The Cougars were able to rack up 444 yards on the ground and tie a program record for rushing yards in a game during their DII era.

In addition to the incredible number of yards accumulated on the ground, the rushing game produced 5 touchdowns as well.

USF will go on the road next Saturday to play Bemidji State.

Augustana was able to bounce back after their loss last week to USF with a 48-3 win over Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday.

Kyle Saddler led the offensive attack for the Vikings, tossing the ball for 282 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Augie improves to 3-2 and stayed undefeated on the road this year.

The Vikings will now host Minnesota-Duluth next Saturday at KO Stadium in Sioux Falls.