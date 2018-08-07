I've competed in a sport of some kind almost my entire life. Baseball, football were the only two things I was interested in until I couldn't play them any more. Then slow pitch softball and golf filled the void. Now those have been pushed aside by practical shooting sports.

August is National Shooting Sports Month . It's sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to get more people out shooting and maybe try their hand at a new game or get back out and shoot an old one.

The NSSF has a website called LetsGoShooting.org to help you find ranges and sports you want to participate in.

Not all ranges offer every activity. The club I shoot USPSA pistol matches is at Big Sioux Rifle and Pistol Club . It's the only place around here that runs that sport near Sioux Falls. But there are no shotgun sports there.

The nearest 3-gun matches, which I haven't been able to make yet this year, are near Volga at Beacon Hill . There is an annual match at Canton's Sioux River Sportsmans Club .

If you want to shoot trap, there's no shortage of clubs that have it. Crooks Gun Club , Garretson Sportsmens Club , Canton's Sioux River Sportsmans Club, Beresford, and many others have trapshooting.

Sporting clays is a different shotgun game you could try. You can do that at Ghost Town Sporting Clays near Parker or at Hunters Pointe near Humboldt.

I like the movement and action of practical pistol shooting and 3-gun.