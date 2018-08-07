August is National Shooting Sports Month
I've competed in a sport of some kind almost my entire life. Baseball, football were the only two things I was interested in until I couldn't play them any more. Then slow pitch softball and golf filled the void. Now those have been pushed aside by practical shooting sports.
August is National Shooting Sports Month. It's sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to get more people out shooting and maybe try their hand at a new game or get back out and shoot an old one.
The NSSF has a website called LetsGoShooting.org to help you find ranges and sports you want to participate in.
Not all ranges offer every activity. The club I shoot USPSA pistol matches is at Big Sioux Rifle and Pistol Club. It's the only place around here that runs that sport near Sioux Falls. But there are no shotgun sports there.
The nearest 3-gun matches, which I haven't been able to make yet this year, are near Volga at Beacon Hill. There is an annual match at Canton's Sioux River Sportsmans Club.
If you want to shoot trap, there's no shortage of clubs that have it. Crooks Gun Club, Garretson Sportsmens Club, Canton's Sioux River Sportsmans Club, Beresford, and many others have trapshooting.
Sporting clays is a different shotgun game you could try. You can do that at Ghost Town Sporting Clays near Parker or at Hunters Pointe near Humboldt.
I like the movement and action of practical pistol shooting and 3-gun.