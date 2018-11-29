The ATF visit to look for stolen weapons at a scrap yard just outside of Hartford, South Dakota on Tuesday, (November 27) ended up being a big one.

ATF officials i nformed KSFY TV that they seized 46 firearms and 37 explosive devices during the search of a property in rural Hartford.

The ATF, in connection with the Minnehaha Sheriff's Office, and members of the Sioux Falls Police Department canvased a property near the intersection of 261st Street and 464th Avenue.

According to KSFY , investigators found numerous stolen weapons that included, pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Also found in the search, were cardboard tubes filled with explosive material that contained wicks.

Authorities were on scene for nearly six hours on Tuesday during the coordinated search of the stolen weapons cache.

KSFY reports that no arrests have been made at this time in connection with the search.

Source: KSFY TV