At 46 Is Adam Vinatieri The Old NFL Player Ever? No

South Dakota native Adam Vinatieri just signed a new contract with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts. Adam is 46 years old. He'll turn 47 during the next NFL season. This future Hall of Famer has to be the oldest NFL player ever, right?

Wrong.

Enter George Blanda .

George was a place kicker like Vinatieri, but as the image above notes, he was also a quarterback. He started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, and also played for the Houston Oilers (Yes, there was a Houston Oilers) and may be best remembered as a memeber of the Oakland Raiders.

26 years. That's how long George played in the NFL, and just so you know, it wasn't that Blanda only played QB a couple times. No, Blanda threw for 236 career touchdown passes and totaled nearly 27,000 passing yards.Add to that, 335 field goals and 943 extra points and, well...

That's why George is in the Hall of Fame .

And Adam will join him one day. But not one day soon.

At the vibrant young age of 46, Adam could well pass George as the oldest player in NFL history.

Wikipedia Contributed To This Article