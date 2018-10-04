Ash Trees with Blue 9 Will Be Removed, Emerald Ash Borer

Why is there a blue "9" painted on that ash tree? Get used to it. There will be many more in the months to come.

The City of Sioux Falls has begun marking selected ash trees susceptible to infestation by the emerald ash borer.

In a slow but steady wave of infestation across the nation, the emerald ash borer was located in the northern portion of the city.

As a preemptive measure to slow the infestation Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is implementing a multiyear plan for the removal of ash trees in public rights-of-way across the City. Untreated ash trees will be removed at NO COST to the property owner.

During the month of October, ash trees targeted for removal are being marked with a blue ”9”. Removal of marked trees will begin in January 2019 and proceed through Memorial Day.

Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, no ash tree removals will be allowed. Tree removals will resume after Labor Day 2019.