Arts Night Experience at Washington Pavilion This Weekend

The arts scene in Sioux Falls is one of the best in this region and this weekend the city of Sioux Falls gets to showoff just good we are.

This Saturday (April 28) the Washington Pavilion will host the 57th annual Arts Night Experience.

Arts Night Experience is the premier arts gala event of the year with food, fine art and competitive bidding in support of the Visual Arts Center and the Washington Pavilion. The fun begins at 5:30 PM on the stage of the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

You will have the opportunity to bid on pieces of art donated by local and regional artists.

This year’s Jurors’ Choice Awardees are Sand Creek Township by Mike Paul, She Fetched Stones to Fill the Wolf’s Body by Klaire A. Lockheart and This Might Sting by Jordan Thornton.

In addition to the live auction, a silent auction will feature 71 items, including a variety of original artwork and special experience packages. Items from the silent auction were donated by local artists, patrons and businesses.

Artwork and auction items can also be viewed and bid on at artsnight.gesture.com.

Tickets are $140 and include admission to the gala, gourmet dinner and auction; $80 of the ticket price is considered a tax-deductible gift. Tickets may be purchased by calling Katharine Hults at 605-731-2377 or online at washingtonpavilion.org.

