Art of Healing Art Show Depicts How Addiction Affects Lives

Addiction is a relentless beast that takes everything you have. It destroys the addicted individual, and those closest to them.

With more adolescents coming into recovery, whether it is the individual who suffers from the disease of addiction, or it is a family member, friend, or loved one, students were given the opportunity to tell their own powerful story with art.

The students were challenged to create paintings that depicted how addiction and/or recovery had affected their lives. This show showcase the efforts they made during the the fall of 2016 and spring 2017 school year.

Tonight at Oh My Word is a very special evening with food and art!

Oh My Word on Phillips Ave in downtown Sioux Falls will feature some local high school students addiction and recovery art.

Students and staff at Axtell Park and Roosevelt High School have put in the time and hard work with their art work to make this event possible.

The Art of Healing Art Show sponsors to this show! Oh my Word and Oh my Cupcakes, Journey Counseling Services , and NAMI South Dakota .

NAMI South Dakota is also celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with their walk Saturday, May 27 at Sertoma Park.

