Arrest Warrants Issued for 2 Suspects in Rapid City Homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a Rapid City homicide.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Maricelo Garcia and 19-year-old Cierra Walks. They're wanted in the Wednesday shooting death of 20-year-old Clinton Farlee.

Authorities say Farlee died after being shot in the chest with a single bullet from a pistol. Garcia is accused of killing him, and Walks of being an accessory. Police say they have found a vehicle associated with the pair.

Farlee and the suspects all are from Rapid City.

It's the seventh homicide case in Rapid City this year, two short of the record-setting year of 2015.

