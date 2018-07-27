The curfew for young people in Sioux Falls is 11:00 PM. In this instance, more than a dozen juveniles were out a little too late in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Captain Loren McManus says officers were led to Tigg’s Hair Design which is at 401 North Phillips Avenue. Police were acting on a tip that these gatherings were happening.

“The officers were aware (because) of our prior contact of having these juvenile parties there. (Police) saw juveniles in that area on the sidewalk. That’s what sparked their interest and then they started the investigation.”

During the daytime haircuts are offered, but it appears that no stylists were on duty at that time. Additionally, McManus says when police arrived there appeared to be about 40 people at that location though it’s possible that a few hours earlier as many as 200 people were there.

“They did cite about 20 individuals for a curfew violation. One of which was an eleven-year old.”

The owner of the business, 34-year old for Marcus Wright was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police do stress that there was no alcohol at that gathering however there are reports that music is one of the draws for the youngsters.

