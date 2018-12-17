Armstrong and Getty Join KSOO Lineup

Beginning Monday, December 17 Information 1000 KSOO will see a new show join our lineup. Armstrong and Getty will air at 12:00 PM.

Armstrong and Getty begin their 20th year in talk radio with news, current events, politics and most of all a fun presentation. The two broadcast veterans are dedicated to the idea that you can be informed, involved and conservative without always being angry.

With the addition of Armstrong and Getty, our programming changes will include the Glenn Beck program moving to 8:00 AM followed by Brian Kilmeade at 10:00 AM. Laura Ingraham has discontinued her longtime radio show.

The afternoons on KSOO will continue to have the Dave Ramsey Show and Buck Sexton. Evenings from 7:00 PM to midnight we have Delilah.

Our overnight talkers continue with the Jim Bohannon Show and Red Eye Radio.

On the weekend there are programs for many interests. Outdoors, financial, medical, home improvement and a spotlight on local issues with Sunday Focus.