Armpit Tattoos Are a Hot New Trend We May (But Probably Don’t) Need

Tattoos are going to a place you may not expect to see them.

Instagram has been inundated with photos with the hasthag #armpittattoo, in which people show off ink on their armpits.

The fad has grown in popularity to the point that Britain's Daily Mail has done a feature on it. And if the Daily Mail is doing stories on something, it must be a big deal, right? Heck, the media in England knew the Beatles would take over the world long before the U.S. got wind of the foursome.

And in case you're mulling over getting some ink in this part of the body, beware that people say it hurts. Like a lot.

"It was real torture," one woman is quoted as saying. "My armpit skin was raw in nothing but pain. Seconds after seconds it got worse."