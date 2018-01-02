These robbers wanted to make it into the true crime section of the Liebrary - as in the bar, not the actual library. (Law & Order Dun Dun!)

This video, released by Sioux Falls police, shows masked gunmen exiting a silver car with a black bag. According to the Argus Leader, information officer Sam Clemens said no one was injured and they got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They hit the southwest Sioux Falls bar at 7:17 AM on Sunday morning (December 31).

