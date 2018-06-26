Armed Man in Redfield Hospital Releases Boy and Surrenders

A hostage standoff has ended peacefully with no one hurt.

Authorities in Redfield, South Dakota at the Community Memorial Hospital went into lockdown mode on Monday morning when a man barricaded himself and a 10-year-old boy inside.

According to KSFY TV 30-year-old Matthew Mathern walked into the Redfield Community Memorial Hospital around 8:30 AM Monday while armed, following a high-speed chase.

A SWAT team arrived at the hospital just before 10:00 AM. Avera Health officials say the facility was on lockdown and authorities were on site. All patients were safe and accounted for.

KSFY reports that the boy was released a short time later unharmed. A few hours later negotiators then talked out Mathern where he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Authorities said likely charges are aggravated assault, eluding, kidnapping and simple assault, among others, but that none had been filed.

Spink County State's Attorney Victor Fischbach says the suspect had two weapons. One a loaded handgun and an AK-47 with two banana clips carrying 30 rounds each in his vehicle in the hospital parking lot.

No one was injured in the incident and Mathern is being held at the Brown County Jail.

