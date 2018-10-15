Aric Almirola Finally Wins NASCAR at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR driver Aric Almirola has been working on a win all year long and has come so close a number of times. Well, Sunday (10/14) he finally got the victory.

Almirola, who drives the number 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, got his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win this year and first since 2014. He did it Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

As I mentioned, he's come close a number of times this year. His most recent near win came one week prior at Dover International Speedway. It was there that a caution flag came out late in the race that ended up costing him victory.

The win at Talladega came with an unusual twist though. That was when Kurt Busch lost fuel pressure on the final lap.

Almirola also clinched a spot in the Round of 8 in the series playoffs with the win. Almirola crossed the finish line just ahead of Clint Bowyer, who ironically was the one who caused that caution at Dover.

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. was third, Denny Hamlin fourth and Joey Logano came in fifth. See where your driver finished.

Also take a look at the playoff standings.