Ariana Grande Suspends Tour in Light of Concert Bombing

Ariana Grande has reportedly suspended her Dangerous Woman Tour indefinitely after a May 22 bombing at her Manchester, England concert left more than 20 dead and dozens more injured.

According to TMZ , Grande has already canceled the tour's next show — a May 23 set in London — and will likely skip forthcoming sets in England, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Switzerland, too. The site says she's "inconsolable" after the attack and cannot perform for anyone. Reasonably, she and her team are also contending with new security concerns.

"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," the singer tweeted after the show.

"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act," her manager, Scooter Braun, added. "We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

At least 22 have been confirmed dead in the attack, according to CNN , which was the deadliest bombing in Britain since 52 people were killed in a terrorist attack that targeted London's subway system in 2005. The site says the bombing was likely carried out by a lone attacker who was killed in the blast, but added another man who police suspect is connected to the incident has been arrested.

Nearly 60 people were also injured in the blasts.