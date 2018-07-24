Area Summer Festivals You Must Attend
Summer is winding down, but there are still plenty of fun summer festivals all over South Dakota.
Head in any direction out of Sioux Falls and eventually you'll run into small town summer festival. Nearly every weekend this summer you'll be able to find carnivals, parades, live music, corn dogs, and car shows.
Sioux Falls has several big events lined up this summer including Germanfest, the Sidewalk Arts Festival and the Sioux Empire Fair, but have you ever taken a road trip to a nearby town to experience a small town summer festival? Here are a few you must attend this summer.
Celebrate Canton 2018
July 25 - July 29 in Canton, South Dakota.
Saturday in the Park features vendors, dunk tank, food and more. Parade on Saturday and more.
Hillbilly Days
July 27 - July 29 in Colton, South Dakota.
Parade, pork loin feed, inflatables, chicken bingo and more.
South Dakota Chislic Festival
July 28 in Freeman, South Dakota.
Events include a chislic competition with top-ranked chislic recipes receiving cash prizes and trophies. There will also be craft beer from across the state and other activities.
Folk Off and Rib Challenge
July 28 at Strawbale Winery in Renner, South Dakota.
A folk and Americana music competition and a BBQ competition.
Sioux River Folk Festival
August 4 - August 6 at Newton Hills State Park in Canton, South Dakota.
Three days of live music, vendors and more.
Turner County Fair
August 13 - August 16 in Parker, South Dakota.
Ranch rodeo, carnival, food vendors and more.
Renner Days
August 17 - August 19 in Renner, South Dakota.
Vendor far, car show, parade, games and more.
Riverboat Days
August 17 - August 19 in Yankton, South Dakota.
Carnival, kiddie parade, arts and crafts, live music and more.
Corn Palace Festival
August 22 - August 26 in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Carnival rides, live music, vendors and more.