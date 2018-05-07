Area Horse Owners Urged to Be on the Lookout for Deadly Disease

Area horse owners are being urged to be on the lookout for a deadly disease that's showing up in horse-herds across the region.

The disease is a mutated version of Equine Herpes Virus , commonly known as EHM, and has recently been confirmed in horses in both South and North Dakota.

As a result, Minnesota’s Board of Animal Health is urging all horse owners to be on the lookout for the disease. The board is recommending horse owners adhere to strict bio-security practices.

If you're concerned whether EHM is a threat to people - the answer is NO, but the disease is highly contagious among horses and has been known to kill the animals.

If you suspect something isn't quite right with your horse(s), contact your area veterinarian as soon as possible to make sure the disease hasn't spread to your herd.

Source: Associated Press

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *