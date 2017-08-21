Your money troubles could be over shortly after 10:00 PM this Wednesday night.

That's right, once again nobody won the Powerball Jackpot on Saturday night (August 19), which at the time ranked as the eighth-largest in U.S. history.

That means you have a little under three days to start getting all your coworkers to pool their money together again.

The Wednesday (August 23) Powerball jackpot should jump to the third-highest in the nation's history.

By the time they do the drawing on Wednesday night, the jackpot is estimated to be around $650 million dollars!

Reason why the Powerball jackpot has grown so high lately is because no one has matched all six balls in more than two months.

By the way, the odds of winning Wednesday nights jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

So your saying I've got a chance. That's a good thing, because I just moved into a new house, and having moving expenses up to my arse!

Source: KDLT TV

