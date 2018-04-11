Are You Ready For Beer Made From Milk?

The craft beer boom has incorporated a number of different flavors into its process over the past few years. I can remember sampling beer with cookie dough, beer with peanut butter, even beer with banana bread. But how about beer made from milk?

According to Food & Wine , one assistant professor of food science at Cornell University is trying to do just that.

Sam Alcaine is using leftovers for his new concoction - acid whey to be exact - a leftover liquid created in large quantities by New York’s Greek yogurt industry.

What makes Alcaine's efforts unique are his attempts to make the lactose in acid whey fermentable, which would allow it to be converted into alcohol. His experiments have led to a mixture of time and temperature that go against what beer makers usually use to create their final product.

The result? A 2.7 percent alcohol by volume beverage that's been described as sour and salty.

If you think you've already tried 'milk beer' when you downed a milk stout or milkshake IPA, think again. Those beverages may have a milk-like taste, but this is the only one that begins with a milk-type product to make the beer.

See Also: